Retail turnover rose by 5.1% last year
Retail sales volume increased by just 0.7% in December 2023, the month with the highest consumer demand due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, compared to December 2022.
Indeed, turnover increased by 7.3% as a result of inflation. On a year-on-year basis, however, the average annual turnover in the retail trade increased in 2023 compared to 2022 by 4.4%, while the average annual volume index increased by 5.1%, mainly thanks to the large increase recorded in the first two months of 2023.
Within the year, however, the volume index moved in negative territory for a total of five months (April, June, August, September and October).