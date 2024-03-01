ECONOMY

Retail turnover rose by 5.1% last year

Retail turnover rose by 5.1% last year
Inflation, the limitation of households’ disposable incomes, as well as climate change comprise the perfect storm for Greek retailers in the clothing sector, at a time when the messages from other European markets are not particularly encouraging. ‘Now we’re going from short pants straight to sweaters, it is as if we have only two seasons,’ market insiders tell Kathimerini, commenting on the effects of climate change. This October proved to be the warmest in Greece in the last 15 years, while November also gave us a warm reception, with the result that until a few days ago many people were walking around in summer clothes.

Retail sales volume increased by just 0.7% in December 2023, the month with the highest consumer demand due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, compared to December 2022.

Indeed, turnover increased by 7.3% as a result of inflation. On a year-on-year basis, however, the average annual turnover in the retail trade increased in 2023 compared to 2022 by 4.4%, while the average annual volume index increased by 5.1%, mainly thanks to the large increase recorded in the first two months of 2023.

Within the year, however, the volume index moved in negative territory for a total of five months (April, June, August, September and October).

Economy Retail Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Product price reduction starting Friday
ECONOMY

Product price reduction starting Friday

Skrekas promises price reductions from Friday
ECONOMY

Skrekas promises price reductions from Friday

Prodexpo North launches in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Prodexpo North launches in Thessaloniki

Interministerial Working Group of Greece and Ukraine concludes
ECONOMY

Interministerial Working Group of Greece and Ukraine concludes

Stricter penalties for non-use of POS
ECONOMY

Stricter penalties for non-use of POS

Greek-Serbian trade is on the increase
ECONOMY

Greek-Serbian trade is on the increase