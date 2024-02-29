Product price reduction starting Friday

The product with the largest annual price increase, 67.4%, is olive oil, while in just one month, in January 2024 compared to December 2023, its price increased by 6.8%. In fact, several food and drink categories recorded significant increases within a month.

Measures combating rising prices will be implemented across 3,000 consumer products from Friday, March 1.

Specifically, the new measures imposed will reduce the discounts enjoyed by supermarket suppliers and transfer reduction to the consumer, who should see a drop in prices of up to 30%.

Additionally, a 7% cap will be placed on the profit margins for baby formula, mark-ups that are deemed unjustifiable will be prevented, and fresh goods, such as fruit, vegetables, fish and meat, will be sold at net price.

Across the 3,000 products to see their prices drop are foodstuffs, laundry detergents and other household cleaning products by over 15%, toothpastes by 15.1%, soaps and shampoos by 17% and diapers by 18.1%.

According to Eurostat, many basic foodstuffs in the EU and Greece in 2023 recorded severe increases, with olive oil being 75% and potatoes over 50% more expensive than in January 2021 across the bloc.