ECONOMY

Greece and Ireland discuss bilateral relations

Deputy Minister of Development Anna Mani-Papadimitriou met on Tuesday with Ambassador of Ireland Iseult Fitzgerald to discuss the further strengthening of bilateral relations and highlighting investment opportunities.

According to a ministry statement, Mani referred to the development of industrial parks, emphasizing the importance of their recent inclusion in funding from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) to improve their infrastructure, which will make them attractive investment destinations.

Particular mention was made of Thess Intec in Thessaloniki, which was highlighted in the meeting as an example of the impetus industrial parks offer in boosting technological innovation and attracting international investments.

The discussion extended to bilateral relations between Greece and Ireland, with reference to the Erasmus programs that enhance educational and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The two officials also discussed the issue of digital nomads, with the deputy minister noting that “Greece has significant comparative advantages that make it an ideal destination for this category of professionals.”

