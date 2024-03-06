New bills about innovation, mergers

According to sources from the Economy and Finance Ministry, there should be a separation of the debtors: Those who failed to pay their taxes should be treated differently to those who actively evade tax and have been caught in the net of the audit mechanism.

Three new bills, in addition to the new fiscal framework, are being prepared for submission to Parliament within 2024, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis revealed on Tuesday, while speaking at the Real Investment Summit 2024.

The minister said the new draft bills will concern: tax incentives and other measures to encourage innovation; tax incentives and special financing programs for mergers to create more competitive firms; and flexible rules for hiring and changes to the rules for procurements for Growthfund subsidiaries (Hellenic Post, Hellenic Railways Organization etc), along the lines of Public Power Corporation (PPC).

“The prospects are unique because the country is emerging from the crisis, so there is the ‘coiled spring’ phenomenon. At the same time, we have the right mix of economic policy, combined with political stability. This combination rarely happens, and we will have no excuse if we do not succeed,” Hatzidakis said. He emphasized, however, that the effort must continue and that the major risk was self-satisfaction.

“Cyclists who don’t cycle fall off and this is why the effort continues. It is the government’s intention to continue the course of seriousness signaled this year by the draft bill for the new fiscal framework, based on the new rules approved by the Council and which are going to be approved by the European Parliament. There is no complacency,” the minister added, while stressing the need for fiscal discipline and not exceeding certain limits.