Hatzidakis attends EU ministerial sessions

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is in Brussels for European Union ministerial meetings. On the sidelines of the sessions, Hatzidakis is to meet European officials. Hatzidakis attended a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday, and on Tuesday he will take part in the ECOFIN Council.

The Eurogroup discussed macroeconomic developments and fiscal policy in the eurozone, focusing on a joint statement about the future of the Capital Markets Union.

On Tuesday there will be a joint session of EU finance ministers and EU labor and social affairs ministers to discuss social investments and reforms, macroeconomic stabilization and social convergence. This will be followed by the ECOFIN Council, where the EU finance ministers will exchange views on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the economic and fiscal impact of the war in Ukraine.

The council is also expected to seek to approve its guidelines for the 2025 EU budget and to adopt its recommendation on the discharge to be given to the Commission for the implementation of the EU budget for 2022.