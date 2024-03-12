Wholesale electricity prices remain high despite renewable energy share

The fluctuation in wholesale electricity rates augurs badly for the formation of consumer electricity tariffs in April.

In the first 12 days of this month, the average price in the wholesale market stood at €74.01 euros per megawatt-hour, up from €72.86/MWh in February.

Notably, the wholesale price of electricity in the week of March 4-10 averaged at €75.53/MWh, a five-week high, despite the high share of renewable energy sources in the electricity generation mix, which reached 42% (an increase of 8% compared to the immediately preceding week), and hydro power, which covered 5% of demand (a 11% rise).