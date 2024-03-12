ECONOMY ENERGY

Wholesale electricity prices remain high despite renewable energy share

Wholesale electricity prices remain high despite renewable energy share
[SHUTTERSTOCK]

The fluctuation in wholesale electricity rates augurs badly for the formation of consumer electricity tariffs in April.

In the first 12 days of this month, the average price in the wholesale market stood at €74.01 euros per megawatt-hour, up from €72.86/MWh in February.

Notably, the wholesale price of electricity in the week of March 4-10 averaged at €75.53/MWh, a five-week high, despite the high share of renewable energy sources in the electricity generation mix, which reached 42% (an increase of 8% compared to the immediately preceding week), and hydro power, which covered 5% of demand (a 11% rise). 

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece
ECONOMY

Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece

Critically important metals are found
ECONOMY

Critically important metals are found

Cyprus floats solar bank idea to EU
ENERGY

Cyprus floats solar bank idea to EU

Greek-German interconnection
ENERGY

Greek-German interconnection

ADMIE plans to invest €5.5 billion by 2034
ECONOMY

ADMIE plans to invest €5.5 billion by 2034

European industry sending distress signal
DEINDUSTRIALIZATION

European industry sending distress signal