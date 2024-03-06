ECONOMY

ADMIE plans to invest €5.5 billion by 2034

Investments of 5.5 billion euros are included in the new 10-Year Development Plan of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) for the period 2025-2034 which is to be put to public consultation in the next few days before being submitted for approval to the Regulatory Authority for Energy.

In the new plan, reference is made for the first time to the new large-scale international connections with Germany (Green Aegean Interconnector) via the Adriatic and Saudi Arabia (Saudi Greek Interconnection) that ADMIE is studying, while the most mature plans for the connections with Cyprus-Israel and Egypt are also included, projects that are included in the planning for the promotion of Greece as a transmission and supply channel in Europe with green energy.

The design for the Green Aegean Interconnector concerns a total transmission capacity of 3 gigawatts with further development in the second year to 6-9 GW.

The proposed route of the project, which has an initial estimated budget of €8.1 billion, includes an undersea passage from Greece through the Adriatic to Slovenia, and then via an overland route to Austria and southern Germany.

