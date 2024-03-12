ECONOMY

Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece

Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece
File photo. [InTime News]

The new prospects and developments in the energy sector will be discussed at the Balkan Energy Forum organized by the Interior Ministry and TIF-Helexpo in Kozani, on May 23-25.

The Balkan Energy Forum will be held at the Exhibition Center of Western Macedonia at Koila, Kozani and is organized jointly with the Kozani Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the support of the University of Western Macedonia and of the Bioeconomy and Environment Cluster of Western Macedonia, under the auspices of the Municipality of Kozani.
 

 

Energy Balkans

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
North Macedonia, Serbia sign deal for gas pipeline; extends Greek interconnector
ECONOMY

North Macedonia, Serbia sign deal for gas pipeline; extends Greek interconnector

Greek luxury properties to be presented on Netflix
REAL ESTATE

Greek luxury properties to be presented on Netflix

Pay-TV penetration remains low in Greece
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Pay-TV penetration remains low in Greece

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community
ECONOMY

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20
ECONOMY

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20

Pay-TV piracy turnover at €90-160 mln
ILLEGAL ECONOMY

Pay-TV piracy turnover at €90-160 mln