Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece

The new prospects and developments in the energy sector will be discussed at the Balkan Energy Forum organized by the Interior Ministry and TIF-Helexpo in Kozani, on May 23-25.

The Balkan Energy Forum will be held at the Exhibition Center of Western Macedonia at Koila, Kozani and is organized jointly with the Kozani Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the support of the University of Western Macedonia and of the Bioeconomy and Environment Cluster of Western Macedonia, under the auspices of the Municipality of Kozani.

