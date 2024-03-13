Unblocking small debtors at EFKA

The Labor Ministry will grant social security capacity to approximately 100,000 self-employed people with small debts to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) – from a few cents to 100 euros.

An amendment will be submitted as soon as possible, as there are still cases of individuals who have been left without insurance capacity, mostly without even knowing why. The system shows them as uninsured, while they themselves think that they have no debts to EFKA.

Based on the picture EFKA officials have, that mainly concerns small amounts of a few euros from overdue interest, due to a small delay in the payment of contributions, which insured individuals did not realize, or from some changes made to the payment identities, as a result of which the system shows them as uninsured.

According to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Panos Tsakloglou, and after consultation with EFKA, there will be a legislative regulation similar to that which applies to insurance and tax awareness – i.e. below a certain amount – probably €100 – and even if there is a debt, insurance capacity will be provided to thousands of self-employed people.