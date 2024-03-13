ADMIE accelerates investments

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) is accelerating the implementation of its equipment renewal program within the framework of the second cycle ending in 2026 with a total budget of 120 million euros.

As announced on Monday, the goal of the program is to enhance the resilience of the electric system, which has emerged as a strategic priority for ADMIE, given the challenges of the climate crisis, the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources in the energy mix, and the expansion of island and mainland interconnections.