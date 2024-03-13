ECONOMY

ADMIE accelerates investments

ADMIE accelerates investments

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) is accelerating the implementation of its equipment renewal program within the framework of the second cycle ending in 2026 with a total budget of 120 million euros.

As announced on Monday, the goal of the program is to enhance the resilience of the electric system, which has emerged as a strategic priority for ADMIE, given the challenges of the climate crisis, the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources in the energy mix, and the expansion of island and mainland interconnections.

 

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wholesale electricity prices remain high despite renewable energy share
ENERGY

Wholesale electricity prices remain high despite renewable energy share

Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece
ECONOMY

Balkan Energy Forum to be held in Greece

Critically important metals are found
ECONOMY

Critically important metals are found

Cyprus floats solar bank idea to EU
ENERGY

Cyprus floats solar bank idea to EU

Greek-German interconnection
ENERGY

Greek-German interconnection

ADMIE plans to invest €5.5 billion by 2034
ECONOMY

ADMIE plans to invest €5.5 billion by 2034