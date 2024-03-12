ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday

Investors reacted to Monday’s major drop on the Greek stock market and on Tuesday they granted non-bank stocks some recovery, although bank stocks remained under pressure. The benchmark remained below the 1,400-point mark and turnover above 200 million euros, while traders are already waiting for this Friday, which will signal March’s triple witching as well as bring the verdict of Moody’s on Greece’s credit rating.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,395.86 points, adding 0.33% to Monday’s 1,391.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.09%, ending at 3,368.57 points.

The banks index contracted 0.76%, as Eurobank parted with 3.74%, Alpha was down0.71% and Piraeus gave up 0.15%, though National advanced 1.39%. Sarantis rose 3.60%, Aegean Airlines grabbed 2.59% and Coca-Cola HBC fetched 2.16%, just as Titan Cement conceded 1.36%.

In total 53 stocks obtained gains, 43 took losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €200.6 million, down from Monday’s €290.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.59% to 145.26 points.