ATHEX: Trading day for all kinds of tastes

Tuesday offered traders at Athinon Avenue an extensive menu for all appetites, ranging from the drop in bank prices, led by Piraeus after the soaring of the stock on Monday, to the rise of most stocks and the mid-cap index. The benchmark came off Monday’s 13-year record high to post some losses, while turnover remained at high levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,430.94 points, shedding 0.27% from Monday’s 1,434.87 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.64%, ending at 3,468.60 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.15%.

The banks index declined 1.11%, on Eurobank falling 1.53%, Piraeus losing 1.52%, Alpha easing 1.13% and National sliding 0.52%.

Among the other blue chips, Quest Holdings jumped 6.24%, Cenergy Holdings grabbed 2.70% and Helleniq Energy improved 2.10%, while Mytilineos parted with 1.80%.

In total 54 stocks boasted gains, 47 reported losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 123.1 million euros, down from Monday’s €126.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 146.01 points.