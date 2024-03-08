ATHEX: Seventh week of gains on local bourse

The seventh consecutive week of gains for the benchmark of the Greek stock market closed on Friday with a mixed session that saw rising stocks edge out losers by the narrowest of margins. The corporate results published in the current period also played a part, sending each stock concerned in different directions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,427.02 points, adding 0.11% to Thursday’s 1,425.44 points. On a weekly basis it grew 0.30%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.22%, ending at 3,458.14 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.07%.

The banks index eased 0.06%, as Piraeus fell 1.22%, National slipped 0.23% and Alpha slid 0.03%, while Eurobank earned 0.79% on the day of its 2023 results’ publication.

GEK Terna grabbed 2.37% and Sarantis earned 2.33%, as Cenergy Holdings diminished 3.87% and Ellaktor parted with 1.69%.

In total 49 stocks registered gains, 48 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 122.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s €1.33 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.08% to 147.35 points.