ATHEX: New 13-year highs for the bourse index

The placement of the state’s stake in Piraeus Bank deservedly monopolized interest at Athinon Avenue on Monday, and the huge interest generated boosted the benchmark and most other stocks in the market that climbed to new 13-year highs. There was also favorable corporate news, such as the positive results of Athens International Airport for 2023, and record highs in several foreign markets, all contributing to the upward move.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,434.87 points, adding 0.85% to Friday’s 1,422.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.05%, ending at 3,490.83 points.

The banks index grew 2.26%, as Piraeus jumped 5.82%, Alpha grabbed 3.05%, Eurobank fetched 1.23% and National earned 0.83%. Quest Holdings rose 1.58% and Motor Oil augmented 1.48%, while Titan Cement eased 1.89% and EYDAP fell 1.77%.

In total 64 stocks secured gains, 44 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.3 million euros, up from last Friday’s €88.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.29% to close at 146.11 points.

Stocks

