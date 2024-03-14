ECONOMY

OTE initiative for FTTH penetration

OTE initiative for FTTH penetration
OTE. The cost of renovating the OTE headquarters in Maroussi, northern Athens, comes to around 50 million euros, which allows for reducing the environmental footprint of the telecoms group and saving on operational costs. The project started in October 2020 and includes a total of 36 wings with an area of 45,600 sq.m., of which 30 are done.

Telecommunications firm OTE appears to have undertaken an initiative that will serve to increase the penetration of fiber-optic internet connections to the home (FTTH), having submitted the relevant proposal for approval to the National Telecommunications & Posts Commission (EETT).

According to an OTE announcement, the initiative provides for a system of mutual discounts that could reach up to 28% between providers at wholesale prices, with connection volume commitments.

Providers will be able to commit to each other the volumes of connections they will bring to each other’s networks, depending on the areas each covers with FTTH, ensuring significant discounts.

This system is open and available, under exactly the same conditions, to all providers active in the market, or intending to be active in the future.

 

