ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market on Wednesday recovered some more of the ground it had lost on Monday, but narrowly missed out on retopping 1,400 points. Turnover remained high for another day as the local bourse edges month after month closer to being readmitted to the group of developed markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,399.87 points, adding 0.29% to Tuesday’s 1,395.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.21%, ending at 3,375.78 points.

The banks index improved 0.34%, as Alpha earned 1.44% and Piraeus grabbed 0.25% to return to the level of last week’s share placement (4 euros), while National stayed put and Eurobank slipped 0.06%. Sarantis outperformed again, rising 4.19%, Cenergy Holdings augmented 1.68% and Terna Energy increased 1.31%, as Motor Oil parted with 1.95%.

In total 69 stocks boasted gains, 36 reported losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €174.7 million, down from Tuesday’s €200.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 145.16 points.