ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points

ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market on Wednesday recovered some more of the ground it had lost on Monday, but narrowly missed out on retopping 1,400 points. Turnover remained high for another day as the local bourse edges month after month closer to being readmitted to the group of developed markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,399.87 points, adding 0.29% to Tuesday’s 1,395.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.21%, ending at 3,375.78 points.

The banks index improved 0.34%, as Alpha earned 1.44% and Piraeus grabbed 0.25% to return to the level of last week’s share placement (4 euros), while National stayed put and Eurobank slipped 0.06%. Sarantis outperformed again, rising 4.19%, Cenergy Holdings augmented 1.68% and Terna Energy increased 1.31%, as Motor Oil parted with 1.95%.

In total 69 stocks boasted gains, 36 reported losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €174.7 million, down from Tuesday’s €200.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 145.16 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday
STOCKS

ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday

ATHEX: Local index slumps below 1,400-pt mark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local index slumps below 1,400-pt mark

Quick stock profits of 30%
MARKETS

Quick stock profits of 30%

ATHEX: Seventh week of gains on local bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seventh week of gains on local bourse

ATHEX: Dead heat for stocks in bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Dead heat for stocks in bourse

ATHEX: Trading day for all kinds of tastes
STOCKS

ATHEX: Trading day for all kinds of tastes