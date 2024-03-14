ECONOMY

Rural Development Minister discusses CAP changes

“As long as the Common Agricultural Policy does not change, no country will be able to absorb 100% of the resources it is entitled to,” Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis said in an interview with Skai radio station on Wednesday.

Avgenakis emphasized that an advance payment of 1.3 million euros will be paid to Thessaly farmers on Wednesday, which arose through corrections made via the Greek Agricultural Insurances (ELGA) system in the preceding period.

He also announced that Greece will on Wednesday resubmit an additional technical proposal, amounting to more than 40 million euros, to cover the farmers in the flooded areas around Lake Karla for the next two years.

