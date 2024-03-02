ECONOMY

CAP revision proposals analyzed at meeting on Thessaly

[AP]

Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis analyzed the 19 proposals for the revision of the Common Agricultural Policy 2023-2027 at a long inter-ministerial meeting held at the ministry to discuss the reconstruction of the flood-hit central Greek region of Thessaly. 

“Thessaly remains the first priority for the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis and on the basis of our choice we are proceeding rapidly with its reconstruction,” said Avgenakis. 

According to Avgenakis, compensation payments from the Organization of Greek Agricultural Insurance Funds (ELGA), which come from the state budget, are expected to exceed the amount initially calculated of 260 million euros.

