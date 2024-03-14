ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally takes index over 1,400 pts

ATHEX: Late rally takes index over 1,400 pts

A late rally at Athinon Avenue gave the benchmark of the Greek bourse fresh momentum on Thursday, allowing it to easily surpass the 1,400-point barrier and close the day on a high. Non-bank blue chips outperformed, boosting a market that continues to have very high daily turnover levels since the placement of Piraeus Bank shares last week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,417.64 points, adding 1.27% to Wednesday’s 1,399.87 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.29%, ending at 3,419.47 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.22%.

The banks index improved 0.61%, as National rose 2.09% and Eurobank fetched 0.39%, while Piraeus stayed put and Alpha gave up 0.62%.

Terna Energy jumped 7.23%, Motor Oil collected 5.82%, GEK Terna soared 5.72%, Quest Holdings grabbed 2.23% and Jumbo earned 1.54%.

In total 59 stocks recorded gains, 34 sustained losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €201.3 million, up from Wednesday’s €174.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.18% to close at 144.90 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points

ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday
STOCKS

ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday

ATHEX: Local index slumps below 1,400-pt mark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local index slumps below 1,400-pt mark

Quick stock profits of 30%
MARKETS

Quick stock profits of 30%

ATHEX: Seventh week of gains on local bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seventh week of gains on local bourse

ATHEX: Dead heat for stocks in bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Dead heat for stocks in bourse