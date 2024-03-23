ECONOMY TAXATION

Cyprus to end its fuel tax break

Cyprus to end its fuel tax break
[InΤime News]

As of April 1, the reduced consumption tax on fuel in Cyprus will come to an end, reverting to 8.3 cents per liter for gasoline and 6.3 cents per liter for heating oil.

Konstantinos Karagiorgis, director of the Consumer Protection Service at the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, stated that “the reintroduction of the consumption tax on fuels is expected at midnight on the last day of the current month.” He added that this means the tax of 8.3 cents per liter will be reinstated for 95-octane gasoline and diesel, and 6.3 cents per liter for heating oil.

Karagiorgis noted that there has been a significant decrease in prices in the fuel sector over the last quarter, which halted two weeks ago, followed by price stabilization. However, in recent days, there have been minor increases in fuel prices.

Additionally, Cyprus currently boasts the cheapest fuels in Europe, according to the European Price Observatory.

Regarding the removal of the VAT subsidy and the reinstatement of VAT on 11 specific product categories, Karagiorgis mentioned that VAT will be reinstated to nine categories by April 30 and the remaining two categories, concerning meat and vegetables, by May 31.

Cyprus Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nicosia gets €90 mln from casino taxes
CYPRUS

Nicosia gets €90 mln from casino taxes

Cyprus delays 15% tax on multinationals
TAXATION

Cyprus delays 15% tax on multinationals

Impact of zero VAT in Cyprus
TAXATION

Impact of zero VAT in Cyprus

Zero VAT on meat and veg in Cyprus
TAXATION

Zero VAT on meat and veg in Cyprus

Green tax is put off in Cyprus
TAXATION

Green tax is put off in Cyprus

Ambitious tax reform in Cyprus
TAXATION

Ambitious tax reform in Cyprus