Halloumi and pharma boost Cyprus trade

Cyprus’ main exports for 2023 included mineral fuels and oil, halloumi and pharmaceutical products, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat).

In an infographic published on Tuesday, CyStat shows that Cyprus exported 508.39 million euros of domestically produced goods to EU countries and another €1.84 billion to third countries.

The main products that Cyprus exported to EU countries were pharmaceuticals at 38.5%, worth €195.5 million, halloumi cheese at 22.6%, worth €115.14 million, waste and scrap of paper, glass and metal at 7.6%, worth €38.7 million, and potatoes at 6.7%, worth €34.15 million.

In particular, 62.5% of the products exported by Cyprus to third countries in 2023 were mineral fuels and oil, worth €1.15 billion, 10.7% of exports to third countries were halloumi products worth €198.15 billion. Pharmaceutical products were at 8.7%, worth €160.1 million and fruit and vegetable juices at 2.1%, worth €296.4 million.

Domestically produced goods are those wholly obtained in Cyprus or produced in another country but their last economically substantial processing took place in Cyprus.