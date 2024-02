The number of building permits issued in Cyprus in the first 11 months of 2023 dropped by almost 6% year-on-year, the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) reported on Friday, with the area and value registering annual gains, driven by the increased prices in construction materials, as well as increased interest in apartment blocks.

