Women on the rise in Cypriot economy

Women made up 44% of the science and engineering workforce in Cyprus in 2022, a trend that aligns with the EU average of 41%, according to Eurostat data released on February 11, the UN’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The number of women in these roles in Cyprus increased by around 3,500 from 2021 to 2022, contributing to EU-wide growth of 310,500 in the same period.

In both Cyprus and the EU, women in science and engineering were mostly employed in the service sector in 2022, comprising 46% of the workforce. However, manufacturing had a lower representation, with only 22% of women in these roles in the sector.

There was a wide range of proportions of women in science and engineering in the EU member-states in 2022. Denmark, Lithuania and Bulgaria led with 53%, 52%, and 51%, respectively, while Hungary, Finland and Germany had lower percentages, ranging from 31% to 34%.

The data also highlighted the broader category of people employed in science and technology: Cyprus showed a share of 51.4% of women employed in science and technology occupations in 2022, slightly below the EU average of 52.2%.

