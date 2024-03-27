EU not responding to farmers’ plight

Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food, Lefteris Avgenakis (C) arrives at the start of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 26 March 2024. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]

Europe’s actions do not respond to the problems of farmers, Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis said on Tuesday, adding that Greece is determined to act with all its “powers,” in order to fix as many issues as possible in the current CAP 2023-2027 before the European elections.

Avgenakis stated upon his arrival at the ministers’ council in Brussels that “it is certain that Europe is moving slowly. It is certain that the reflexes do not correspond to the problems of European farmers. But we as a country are determined to move with all our strength, so that whatever issues can be rectified in the current CAP 2023-2027 before the European elections, solutions are achieved immediately, without any delay,” the Greek minister stated.