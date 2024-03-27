ECONOMY

EU not responding to farmers’ plight

EU not responding to farmers’ plight
Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food, Lefteris Avgenakis (C) arrives at the start of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 26 March 2024. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]

Europe’s actions do not respond to the problems of farmers, Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis said on Tuesday, adding that Greece is determined to act with all its “powers,” in order to fix as many issues as possible in the current CAP 2023-2027 before the European elections.

Avgenakis stated upon his arrival at the ministers’ council in Brussels that “it is certain that Europe is moving slowly. It is certain that the reflexes do not correspond to the problems of European farmers. But we as a country are determined to move with all our strength, so that whatever issues can be rectified in the current CAP 2023-2027 before the European elections, solutions are achieved immediately, without any delay,” the Greek minister stated.

Agriculture EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rural Development Minister discusses CAP changes
ECONOMY

Rural Development Minister discusses CAP changes

EU’s CAP faces increasing scrutiny
ECONOMY

EU’s CAP faces increasing scrutiny

Hard work and too many statistics: An EU farmer’s frustration grows with every click of the mouse
ECONOMY

Hard work and too many statistics: An EU farmer’s frustration grows with every click of the mouse

CAP revision proposals analyzed at meeting on Thessaly
ECONOMY

CAP revision proposals analyzed at meeting on Thessaly

Program seeks reduction of pesticides in agriculture
ECONOMY

Program seeks reduction of pesticides in agriculture

Olive oil price up 50% in EU, 67% in Greece
ECONOMY

Olive oil price up 50% in EU, 67% in Greece