Beach bar in Mykonos fined for taking over seashore

Last summer, Mykonos was prominently placed on the list of islands where legislation on use of the seashore was flouted. Despite the arrests and fines, and the tightening of the legal framework for arbitrary occupation of the seashore, violations continue unabated.

A case in point concerns the Paradise Beach Resort Mykonos, which was found to be occupying a part of the seashore that is much larger than that authorized under the concession agreement in Kalampodi.

Although the company should have been using only 355.8 square meters, it was found to have occupied an area some four times that size. As a result, the competent department of the Finance Ministry proceeded to revoke the lease-license agreement for the simple use of the seashore.