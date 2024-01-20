ECONOMY FINANCE

Seized assets from criminal activities to go under the hammer

Seized assets from criminal activities to go under the hammer

The state will auction off any movable assets worth more than 300,000 euros, such as works of art, boats, vehicles etc, which come from criminal activities and are seized in the context of criminal proceedings.

That will also include the contents of safe deposit boxes. The properties seized will be given to the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) for utilization through leasing or concession of use, but will not be sold.

It is expected that an electronic register of management of confiscated assets will be created, without prejudice to the rights of the suspect or accused individual.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Projects shelved in favor of Thessaly reconstruction
FINANCE

Projects shelved in favor of Thessaly reconstruction

Projects worth 1 billion euros up for grabs
FINANCE

Projects worth 1 billion euros up for grabs

Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality
FINANCE

Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality

Bad private dues outsize GDP
PRIVATE DEBT

Bad private dues outsize GDP

Greece holds successful bond reopening
ECONOMY

Greece holds successful bond reopening

Pension, healthcare contributions to rise for self-employed
SOCIAL SECURITY

Pension, healthcare contributions to rise for self-employed