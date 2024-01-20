Seized assets from criminal activities to go under the hammer

The state will auction off any movable assets worth more than 300,000 euros, such as works of art, boats, vehicles etc, which come from criminal activities and are seized in the context of criminal proceedings.

That will also include the contents of safe deposit boxes. The properties seized will be given to the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) for utilization through leasing or concession of use, but will not be sold.

It is expected that an electronic register of management of confiscated assets will be created, without prejudice to the rights of the suspect or accused individual.