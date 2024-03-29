PM: Minimum wage set to increase to 830 euros as of April 1

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the minimum wage will increase from 780 euros to 830 euros during a cabinet meeting on Friday. The measure will take effect on April 1st.

The conservative premier said that this marks the fourth increase in nearly five years, with the minimum wage at 650 euros in 2019.

He described the anticipated increase as a carefully considered decision aimed at alleviating the burden on workers while preserving the strength of the national economy and the competitiveness of businesses.

The new basic wage is accompanied by raises in 18 other benefits, Mitsotakis said.

The wage hike affects approximately 600,000 workers. Similarly, employees with corresponding seniority entitled to an increase every three years will also receive a comparable raise.

“Despite the challenges, we remain committed to improving the quality of everyday life,” Mitsotakis said, highlighting efforts to mitigate price hikes.

The prime minister also addressed the debate on the no-confidence motion, which concluded on Thursday night.

“The vote in Parliament yesterday provided numerous clarifications. Citizens had the opportunity to hear the truth about the Tempe train crash, as well as to differentiate between reality and the distortions of party demagoguery,” he said.