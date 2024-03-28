ECONOMY CONSTRUCTION

Construction deficit of some 55,000 workers

Construction deficit of some 55,000 workers

Funds of more than 52 billion euros are to be mobilized in the construction sector (public, private projects and residential property building) in the period 2024-2026, through the Recovery Fund, the National Strategic Reference Framework and bank lending.

The outstanding balance of the major construction groups stands at €15.35 billion, having increased by 63% year-on-year, and is now three times the average for the period 2018-2020.

The flurry of new projects is a cause for concern as the number of workers in the sector remains stuck at 2022 levels, with the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) estimating that it needs to increase by 55,000 people.

Construction Economy Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Freeze put on building permit applications ahead of CoS verdict
CONSTRUCTION

Freeze put on building permit applications ahead of CoS verdict

Construction group alliance
BUSINESS

Construction group alliance

CyStat reports 6% drop in issued building permits
ECONOMY

CyStat reports 6% drop in issued building permits

Bond yields point to prestige in market
MARKETS

Bond yields point to prestige in market

Brakes on road project plans
BUSINESS

Brakes on road project plans

Investors note momentum in Greek economy
MARKETS

Investors note momentum in Greek economy