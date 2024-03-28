Construction deficit of some 55,000 workers

Funds of more than 52 billion euros are to be mobilized in the construction sector (public, private projects and residential property building) in the period 2024-2026, through the Recovery Fund, the National Strategic Reference Framework and bank lending.

The outstanding balance of the major construction groups stands at €15.35 billion, having increased by 63% year-on-year, and is now three times the average for the period 2018-2020.

The flurry of new projects is a cause for concern as the number of workers in the sector remains stuck at 2022 levels, with the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) estimating that it needs to increase by 55,000 people.