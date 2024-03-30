ECONOMY

Greek island power interconnection tender announced

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) on Thursday announced a tender procedure aiming at a framework-agreement for underwater AC power cable projects for interconnections to the Dodecanese and north Aegean islands, via competitive dialogue.

The competitive procedure aims at the selection of contractors for the eight-year project “Study, supply and installation of underwater and subterranean cables in the context of projects to connect islands with the Greek Electric Power Transmission System,” on the basis of the lowest price offer.

