Avramar and banks strike deal on loan of 20 mln euros

The way for the sale of Avramar has been opened through the agreement reached between the leading Greek fish farming company and the creditor banks for the granting of the much-discussed loan of 20 million euros.

On Thursday night, the agreement for the disbursement of the money was finally signed, after mutual concessions by the parties involved.

The signing comes almost a year after it was revealed that the company was in serious financial trouble and after months of negotiations.

A key condition of the loan is the creation of a pledge on all the shares, which signals the start of the Avramar sale process.