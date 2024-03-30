ECONOMY CYPRUS

Halloumi secures EU reprieve

Cyprus’ iconic halloumi cheese remains a protected designation of origin (PDO) product after the European Union granted a crucial five-year grace period to comply with production specifications.

The decision, published in a new European regulation, provides Cypriot producers with breathing room until 2029 to adjust their practices to meet PDO requirements.

Speaking on Cyprus’ SporFM radio, Andreas Gregoriou, director general of the Ministry of Agriculture, outlined the challenge. PDO regulations mandate a higher ratio of sheep and goat milk compared to cow’s milk in halloumi production. However, current Cypriot production relies heavily on cow’s milk due to limited sheep and goat milk availability.

“We worked hard to secure PDO status for halloumi,” Gregoriou explained. “The remaining hurdle is the milk used. The regulation calls for a majority of sheep and goat milk, but we currently lack sufficient supplies.”

The ministry, in collaboration with halloumi producers, sought the EU’s approval for a transitional period. The EU Council of Agriculture Ministers endorsed the request on Tuesday, paving the way for a five-year derogation starting in April.

Cyprus Food

