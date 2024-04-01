ECONOMY

Piraeus Port reports record turnover and profits

Piraeus Port reports record turnover and profits

Cosco-owned Piraeus Port Authority SA (OLP) posted record-high turnover and profits in 2023, the company running Greece’s biggest port said. 

Total revenues reached 219.8 million euros, up 12.9% from 2022, according to a press statement released on Friday. 

Pretax profits reached €96.2 million, up 28.8% compared to the same period in 2022. Profits after taxes also rose significantly to €66.8 million, up more than 26.3% compared with the previous fiscal year. The proposed dividend per share also surged by 29% to €1.34. 

The results represent the highest performances in the company’s history for both revenue and profitability, marking the third consecutive year of improvement, according to the statement. 

The latest remarkable progress was attributed to impressive performance in such sectors as cruise, whose total passenger traffic amounted to 1,484,788 last fiscal year, a 68.6% increase from 2022. In the homeporting subcategory, passengers surged by 110.4%. Moreover, there was a 12.4% increase in cruise ship calls, with 761 calls compared to 677 in the previous year. 

Yu Zenggang, OLP’s chairman, expressed satisfaction with the “continued upward financial trajectory.” More investments are planned to strengthen Piraeus’ position as a leading port in the Mediterranean and Europe, he said. [Xinhua]

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supermarkets eye the Balkans
BUSINESS

Supermarkets eye the Balkans

Avramar and banks strike deal on loan of 20 mln euros
FISH FARMING

Avramar and banks strike deal on loan of 20 mln euros

Record turnover, profits for Piraeus Port Authority
BUSINESS

Record turnover, profits for Piraeus Port Authority

Greek island power interconnection tender announced
ECONOMY

Greek island power interconnection tender announced

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks
ECONOMY

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Pasta makers cheer Turkey as its durum wheat flows abroad
ANALYSIS

Pasta makers cheer Turkey as its durum wheat flows abroad