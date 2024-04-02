Seven bidders short-listed for AIA expansion tender

The international architectural tender for the expansion of Athens International Airport has attracted considerable interest, with more than 10 bidders applying and seven advancing to the second stage, that of bid submission, Kathimerini understands.

The project concerns increasing the annual capacity of AIA from 26 million to 50 million passengers by 2046; bidders must have annual turnover of at least 15 million euros over the last three years.

Sources say the short-listed candidates include the British Foster + Partners and Pascall+Watson, the American KPF, and the Nordic Office that has a presence in Norway, Denmark and Iceland.