ECONOMY FINANCE

Seven bidders short-listed for AIA expansion tender

Seven bidders short-listed for AIA expansion tender

The international architectural tender for the expansion of Athens International Airport has attracted considerable interest, with more than 10 bidders applying and seven advancing to the second stage, that of bid submission, Kathimerini understands.

The project concerns increasing the annual capacity of AIA from 26 million to 50 million passengers by 2046; bidders must have annual turnover of at least 15 million euros over the last three years.

Sources say the short-listed candidates include the British Foster + Partners and Pascall+Watson, the American KPF, and the Nordic Office that has a presence in Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors
FINANCE

Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors

Important decade for Greek debt
FINANCE

Important decade for Greek debt

Greece to raise €625 million in T-bills this week
ECONOMY

Greece to raise €625 million in T-bills this week

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks
ECONOMY

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise
INFLATION

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise

Cyprus is showing resilience
FINANCE

Cyprus is showing resilience