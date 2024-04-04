Lamda agreement with Brook Lane on Elliniko tower

Lamda Development announced on Tuesday the signing of the definitive agreement with the Brook Lane investment firm for the establishment of the Ellinikon Park Tower company, which will be the vehicle for the development of another tower at Elliniko.

It is a mixed-use property with an estimated investment above 500 million euros.

The tower will reach 150 meters and include a hotel as well as luxury apartments with hotel services (branded residences).

Brook Lane will control 70% and Lamda the other 30%.

For the construction of the property, bids have been submitted by GEK Terna-ACC, Avax-Rizzani and Aktor-MAN.