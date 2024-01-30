ECONOMY

Industrialists want reform acceleration

“A leap forward is feasible and will benefit all of us. It is up to us, but requires determination and cooperation,” said the chairman of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Dimitris Papalexopoulos, on Monday, in a statement before the presentation of the federation’s survey on the entrepreneurship environment.

He also noted that Greece is an islet of stability and good prospects: “The prospects for the next three or four years are good,” he said, adding that “we must accelerate the changes.”

“The annual survey,” he said, “is showing progress and limited optimism. It also highlights the need for the acceleration of changes by enterprises and the public administration.

Enterprises are aware of the need for self-improvement. In parallel, it highlights the need for boldness in issues such as tax evasion, accelerating the delivery of justice, the reduction of bureaucracy, the reduction of energy costs, the reduction of executive taxation and, above all, the improvement of skills.”

