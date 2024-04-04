Growth allows for more support to primary sector

As the Greek economy grows, so does the state’s degree of flexibility for supporting the primary sector, Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis said on Wednesday in his message to the conference of the Panhellenic Association of Exporters on the topic “The Growing Extroversion of the Greek Economy.”

He spoke about the growth of the Greek economy, saying that “it has progressed over the last years, thanks to the careful fiscal policy of the government and the continuous development of the extroverted nature of our economy. The current growth trajectory is the best guarantee of the country that we envisage for the next generations.”

Avgenakis also pointed out that the goal is also the “deepening of our trade relations with partner countries in the EU and with third countries,” adding that this was the central item in discussions during bilateral meetings, and at the informal and regular meetings of EU councils, as well as international conferences.

Finally, he pointed out that the ministry continues to provide incentives for the employment of young people in the primary sector, initially focusing on “resources and knowledge, which will help them to develop their activity, to break free from the production model as we have known it until now, and to also excel abroad.”