Cypriot employers ask for tax overhaul

Employers in Cyprus are advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of the tax system, proposing significant changes aimed at boosting economic activity and competitiveness.

They are calling for adjustments to individual tax rates, including reducing taxes on interest earned from savings to 10%. They also propose raising the tax-free threshold to account for the increased cost of living over the past two decades. Additionally, they recommend introducing a “mortgage relief” program to allow homebuyers to deduct loan interest from their taxable income, potentially increasing disposable income and stimulating economic activity. Furthermore, they suggest granting couples/single parents the option to file taxes separately or jointly. Lastly, they’re urging authorities to seek VAT exemptions on land sales from the European Union, aligning with practices in other European countries.

Employers are pushing for significant changes to corporate taxation, advocating for the elimination of taxes on certain dividends that impose a burden on companies. They suggest raising the corporate tax rate to 15% to comply with EU regulations. Additionally, they propose reducing the tax rate on dividends from 17% to 5% to level the playing field for Cypriot companies. They also recommend making the 50% deduction on transfer fees permanent to support businesses.

Beyond individual and corporate taxes, employers are proposing changes to various aspects of the tax system. They suggest lowering the capital gains tax to 15% and aligning it with corporate tax rates to simplify tax administration. They advocate for simplifying transfer pricing rules for small businesses and allowing companies to carry back losses for up to three years and carry them forward for 10 years. Furthermore, they propose tax incentives for companies engaging in mergers and acquisitions to enhance competitiveness. Additionally, they call for tax breaks for startups and investments in the research and green sectors. Lastly, they emphasize the need to streamline municipal taxes and revise stamp duty laws.

Employers are prioritizing green taxation as part of their proposed reforms. They recommend tax breaks for investments in eco-friendly industries and incentives for purchasing energy-efficient buildings and solar panels.