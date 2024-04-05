Mytilineos expands further in Poland

Athens-listed Mytilineos announced on Thursday that, in a joint venture with Siemens Energy Global and Siemens Energy Sp. z o.o., it has undertaken the construction of a 560 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) unit with associated infrastructure at the Adamow Power Plant in the Turek region of Poland.

The consortium has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with ZE PAK’s subsidiary, PAK CCGT Sp z o.o., for the construction of a 560 MW high-efficiency combined cycle technology power plant, which consists of a gas turbine and a steam turbine, with the use of a cooling tower and construction of a natural gas plant in the area of the power plant with accompanying infrastructure.

This is Mytilineos’ second energy project in Poland.