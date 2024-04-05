ECONOMY

Mytilineos expands further in Poland

Mytilineos expands further in Poland

Athens-listed Mytilineos announced on Thursday that, in a joint venture with Siemens Energy Global and Siemens Energy Sp. z o.o., it has undertaken the construction of a 560 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) unit with associated infrastructure at the Adamow Power Plant in the Turek region of Poland.

The consortium has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with ZE PAK’s subsidiary, PAK CCGT Sp z o.o., for the construction of a 560 MW high-efficiency combined cycle technology power plant, which consists of a gas turbine and a steam turbine, with the use of a cooling tower and construction of a natural gas plant in the area of the power plant with accompanying infrastructure.

This is Mytilineos’ second energy project in Poland.

Industry Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Industrialists want reform acceleration
ECONOMY

Industrialists want reform acceleration

Mytilineos to boost output to 4% of Greece’s GDP
ECONOMY

Mytilineos to boost output to 4% of Greece’s GDP

Mytilineos becomes EU’s largest bauxite producer
ECONOMY

Mytilineos becomes EU’s largest bauxite producer

HDS gets order for new Iris-T missile components
ECONOMY

HDS gets order for new Iris-T missile components

Mytilineos criticizes the EU
INDUSTRY

Mytilineos criticizes the EU

Mytilineos announces major investment in Canada
ECONOMY

Mytilineos announces major investment in Canada