Warning for POS rule dodgers

More than 1,000 enterprises risk high fines that reach up to 20,000 euros each, now, or even more in the future, for failing to comply with regulations on connecting card terminals (POS) with their cash registers.

There are 1,072 businesses which not only have not proceeded to interface the cash registers with the POS, but they have not even made an appointment with technicians within April.

According to the data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), these are businesses with a turnover of more than €1 million in 2023 and most of them concern the food service industry (restaurants, bars, nightclubs, meal preparation companies, catering, hotel bars etc) as well as fuel stations.

The inspection mechanism has been in contact with these businesses since Thursday in order to verify whether their noncompliance is due to negligence or force majeure. Unless convincing answers are given, the fines provided for by law will be imposed.

As reported by AADE, both communications and checks will be extended to the rest of the businesses with a lower turnover that did not complete the interconnection of their systems in time. However, interface technicians went on an informal strike, asking for more time to interface the cash registers with the POS, which the Finance Ministry has rejected.

The fines and sanctions in case of noncompliance with the provisions concern all the links of the chain – i.e. all the companies involved in the implementation of the interconnection project, namely retail businesses and POS terminal providers.

At the same time, the control mechanism of AADE is expected to carry out 2,000 checks in the 35 sectors obliged to install POS from April 1. As of Friday, AADE officials will begin checks on those obliged to install POS (taxi, booths etc) and announcements are expected soon.

In all cases where it is found that the debtors have either not procured a POS or do not accept card transactions, a fine of €1,500 will be imposed.