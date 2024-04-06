ECONOMY

Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia

Independent marine fuel broking and technology company Nereus Digital Bunkers is preparing for its second participation at Posidonia, on June 3-7, where it is planning to launch a host of new value-added features to its end-to-end bunker procurement software.

Through its proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, the Piraeus-based company is revolutionizing the way shipping companies, ports, vendors, agents, surveyors and purchasers interact by streamlining the entire bunkering supply chain and procurement process.

During Posidonia 2024, the company plans to demonstrate three new features on its SaaS platform: Marketplace Integration, Bunker Matrix Tool, and Enhanced Port Information Database, as well as a revamped version of the platform’s user interface.

“We eagerly look forward to demonstrating these capabilities at Posidonia 2024, showcasing how they collectively represent a significant leap forward in maritime industry software solutions,” said Nikolas Gkikas, founder of Nereus, which is currently mulling plans to expand its footprint to Dubai.

