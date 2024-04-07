ECONOMY

Flood support heading to Thessaly flood victims

Flood support heading to Thessaly flood victims
[Intime News]

New payments for emergency assistance have been issued to the victims of the floods that occurred in various areas of Thessaly and central Greece at the beginning of September 2023.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, 2,591,737 euros was credited to citizens’ bank accounts last Thursday.

Then on Friday, €60,737 was disbursed to 16 individuals to address immediate welfare needs and for minor repair work and/or replacement of household items in areas affected by the September floods.

Additionally, payments of €30,000 were provided to six emergency aid beneficiaries in exchange for housing assistance.

A total of €2,501,000 was allocated to 493 businesses as part of the emergency aid program to assist businesses affected by the floods.

Cumulatively, within the framework of the first and second rounds of emergency aid, €173,826,118.42 has been disbursed to 48,841 households, businesses, agricultural enterprises, and livestock units.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Warning for POS rule dodgers
TAXATION

Warning for POS rule dodgers

Bank funding for a 451-mln-euro solar project at Amyntaio
ENERGY

Bank funding for a 451-mln-euro solar project at Amyntaio

State to woo and monitor debtors
FINANCE

State to woo and monitor debtors

Seven bidders short-listed for AIA expansion tender
FINANCE

Seven bidders short-listed for AIA expansion tender

Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors
FINANCE

Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors

Important decade for Greek debt
FINANCE

Important decade for Greek debt