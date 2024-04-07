Flood support heading to Thessaly flood victims

New payments for emergency assistance have been issued to the victims of the floods that occurred in various areas of Thessaly and central Greece at the beginning of September 2023.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, 2,591,737 euros was credited to citizens’ bank accounts last Thursday.

Then on Friday, €60,737 was disbursed to 16 individuals to address immediate welfare needs and for minor repair work and/or replacement of household items in areas affected by the September floods.

Additionally, payments of €30,000 were provided to six emergency aid beneficiaries in exchange for housing assistance.

A total of €2,501,000 was allocated to 493 businesses as part of the emergency aid program to assist businesses affected by the floods.

Cumulatively, within the framework of the first and second rounds of emergency aid, €173,826,118.42 has been disbursed to 48,841 households, businesses, agricultural enterprises, and livestock units.