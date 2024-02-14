ENFIA payable in 11 tranches this year

The installments for the payment of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) are increasing with an amendment submitted by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance to Parliament. At the same time, the deadlines for submitting the E9 form of realty declarations for those who want to make corrections are changing, while properties affected by natural disasters are exempted from ENFIA.

Based on the proposed changes, this year’s ENFIA settlement will be payable in 11 monthly installments instead of 10, with the first installment due on April 30 and the last on February 28, 2025.

Due to the increase in installments and the earlier issuance of the ENFIA pay notes, taxpayers who want to correct their data in the property register this year (by adding or removing properties) will have to submit their E9 by March 8, and not by March 31, as was the case until now.

In 2025 the installments for the repayment of ENFIA will rise to 12 according to the amendment. The settlement statements will then be posted online by end-February and the first installment will be paid by the end of March, with the last due in February of the following year. This means that corrections to the property details shown on the E9 should be made by January 31 each year.

In the meantime, until February 22, the owners of insured properties should submit an application to the myPROPERTY platform in order for the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) to proceed with the 10% ENFIA discount.

According to the decision, insurance companies will have until March 11 to confirm the information listed. Especially for this year’s taxation, those who have fully insured their properties for at least 900 euros per square meter will be entitled to the discount, while from next year the threshold of €1,000/sq.m. will apply.

A necessary condition is that the residence is insured with an insurance company that is registered in the Register of Insurance Companies maintained at the Private Insurance Supervision Directorate of the Bank of Greece and that it cumulatively covers the insurance risks of earthquake, fire and flood for a period of at least three months within the same year.