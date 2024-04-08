ECONOMY GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT

Bank of Greece anticipates growth at 2.3% this year

[Reuters]

Greece’s economy is seen growing by 2.3% this year, well above the euro zone average, Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.

The projection is lower than a government estimate of 2.9% expansion.

“Private consumption and investment will continue to be the main driving forces of growth…while increased investment activity will lead to considerably higher imports,” Stournaras told the Greek central bank’s annual shareholders meeting in Athens.

Slower growth in Europe and geopolitical challenges would weigh on Greek domestic output, he said.

The Greek economy, which has outperformed those of other euro zone countries after exiting a decade-long debt crisis in 2018, grew by 2.0% last year, according to seasonally unadjusted data, with lower-than-expected investment and the cost of devastating floods weighing on public finances.

[Reuters]

Economy

