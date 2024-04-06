ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY

Consignment notes to become digital

Consignment notes to become digital
[Intime]

The tax administration is proceeding with the activation of the digital consignment note in the near future, with which the forwarding of all products will be monitored.

The digital waybill will allow, in real time, the inspection mechanism to know where a product originated and where it will go.

From the mass checks carried out last summer at the country’s ports and tolls, tax administration officials found in many cases that either there was no shipping slip, or it described different things to what was being transported.

At a later stage, the digital consignment note will be able to be issued via smartphones.

Economy Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Posidonia to showcase all new technologies
ECONOMY

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

ICT is Cypriot GDP champion
CYPRUS

ICT is Cypriot GDP champion

Hatzidakis: Digital transformation funding to ‘take Greece higher’
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Digital transformation funding to ‘take Greece higher’

Mitsotakis says startup ecosystem changing Greece’s production model
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says startup ecosystem changing Greece’s production model

Most Greek businesses ignore generative artificial intelligence
TECHNOLOGY

Most Greek businesses ignore generative artificial intelligence

Greece turning into energy and technology hub
ECONOMY

Greece turning into energy and technology hub