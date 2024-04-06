Consignment notes to become digital

The tax administration is proceeding with the activation of the digital consignment note in the near future, with which the forwarding of all products will be monitored.

The digital waybill will allow, in real time, the inspection mechanism to know where a product originated and where it will go.

From the mass checks carried out last summer at the country’s ports and tolls, tax administration officials found in many cases that either there was no shipping slip, or it described different things to what was being transported.

At a later stage, the digital consignment note will be able to be issued via smartphones.