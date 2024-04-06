The Great Transition at the Delphi Forum

This year’s Delphi Economic Forum, which attracts global attendance, will take place next week, from Wednesday to Saturday (April 10-13), under the theme “The Great Transition,” its president, Symeon Tsomokos, said at a press conference in Athens on Wednesday.

The 9th Delphi Economic Forum will focus on the multifaceted transitions the world is experiencing in geopolitics, climate, technology, and several other sectors, he said. During all four days, vigorous and impactful discussions about the state and future of our societies will be held, by some of the most important current minds in politics, business, diplomacy, and civil society.

As in previous years, the forum comes under the auspices of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who will also inaugurate it.

Over 1,000 speakers from 70 countries are expected to attend, with world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and officials including OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and European commissioners, among others.

The six central thematic pillars of the forum are geopolitics (delving into global geopolitical dynamics, understanding power shifts, and fostering diplomatic dialogues), the planet (exploring sustainable solutions for our planet, focusing on environmental challenges and innovative ecological initiatives), sustainable economy and finance (driving discussions on sustainable economic growth and responsible financial practices for a better future), the future (top leaders from across sectors in an effort to spark dialogue, inspire change and shape global future), people (focusing on societal development, human rights, and the empowerment of individuals in a changing world), and education (redefining education for the 21st century, emphasizing innovation, inclusivity, and lifelong learning), with discussions touching on issues of radical transitions in them.

Greek issues will be well represented in thematic units (for example, health, education, business, the green transition, infrastructure and real estate, among others), while there will also be a series of talks commemorating the 50th anniversary since the restoration of democracy in Greece (1974), and the 20th anniversary of the Olympic Games in Athens (2004).

The forum’s schedule was designed in collaboration with major Greek and international think tanks and foundations.