ECONOMY

PPC completes Kotsovolos takeover

PPC completes Kotsovolos takeover

Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Wednesday announced the completion of the acquisition of the Kotsovolos chain of electrical and electronic goods from Currys Plc through which it will significantly accelerate its transformation into an integrated provider of products and services in the retail market.

The acquisition was completed for a consideration that corresponds to an enterprise value of 200 million euros on a debt-free, cash-free basis and excluding lease liabilities.

The acquisition was completed following the customary conditions for these kinds of transactions, including the merger control clearance of the Hellenic Competition Commission.

PPC financed the acquisition through own funds.

Business Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Skrekas declares reduced goods prices as ‘permanent’
ECONOMY

Skrekas declares reduced goods prices as ‘permanent’

Retail turnover rose by 5.1% last year
ECONOMY

Retail turnover rose by 5.1% last year

Product price reduction starting Friday
ECONOMY

Product price reduction starting Friday

Retailers are focusing on hypermarkets
RETAIL

Retailers are focusing on hypermarkets

Supermarkets eye expansion
BUSINESS

Supermarkets eye expansion

PPC acquisition of Kotsovolos at Competition Commission for review
ECONOMY

PPC acquisition of Kotsovolos at Competition Commission for review