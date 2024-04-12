Gentiloni praises Greece on its economic rebound

Greece is the story of an extraordinary rebound, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday at the Delphi Economic Forum.

“For Greece, it is the story of an extraordinary rebound made possible by the determination of the Greek people and of its successive governments. I am very proud to have been part of that story by putting an end to the enhanced surveillance of Greece in 2022, closing for good the ‘memoranda era.’ Last year, Greece regained investment grade status,” he stated.

“Since the pandemic, economic growth has been well above the EU average,” Gentiloni added. He also said that “we took bold new common measures to protect workers and kickstart the recovery, first with SURE then with NextGenerationEU.”

Gentiloni explained that Greece is one of the main beneficiaries of this support. “For instance, at its peak in 2020, the SURE program supported more than 40% of workers and firms in Greece and saved an estimated 200,000 jobs.”

Moreover, “Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan is worth 36 billion euros. That is about 17% of GDP: more than any other EU country and roughly double the size of the post-war Marshall Plan.”