Opposition to building heights bonus growing

Kifissia in northern Athens is the latest municipality to join the front against a bonus included in the building regulation which enables the construction of higher buildings.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, Kifissia’s municipal council requested the suspension of the issuance of new building permits making use of the bonuses.

It bemoaned a wave in recent years of demolitions of single-family houses and two-family houses – 455 requests for demolitions and construction of new apartment buildings since 2020 – that has changed the appearance of the area.

Kifissia was the fourth municipality in the last few days to make a similar move, after the municipalities of Alimos, Vari-Voula -Vouliagmeni and Papagou-Holargos.

The suspension of the relevant provisions until the hearing of the case by the plenary session of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, has also been requested by the Central Association of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE).