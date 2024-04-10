NEWS

Top court shoots down bonuses for taller buildings

Top court shoots down bonuses for taller buildings

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, deconstructed all the arguments in favor of the bonuses included in the building regulation which can enable the construction of taller buildings.

Ruling on an appeal filed by the Municipality of Alimos in southern Athens against the bonuses, the court said that they are not only unconstitutional, but also contrary to EU legislation that forbids measures that lead to the unrestrained construction of buildings without prior study or estimates of possible consequences.

The text of the decision also notes that the bonuses lead to a number of problems, such as increasing property values, worsening the housing problem, creating a wave of demolitions of single-family houses and others.

The final decision, however, will be made by the plenary to which the case has been referred. 

Construction Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Last two floors of Athens hotel have been sealed
NEWS

Last two floors of Athens hotel have been sealed

Top court ruling seen as pivotal to island character
NEWS

Top court ruling seen as pivotal to island character

Top court freezes two hotels in downtown Athens
NEWS

Top court freezes two hotels in downtown Athens

Group calls for halt on new hotels in Acropolis area
NEWS

Group calls for halt on new hotels in Acropolis area

A century later, off-plan building still contentious
NEWS

A century later, off-plan building still contentious

Paros threatened by unprecedented building spree
ENVIRONMENT

Paros threatened by unprecedented building spree