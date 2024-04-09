The remuneration of doctors at Disability Assessment Centers (KEPA), as well as that of the secretaries, will increase by 50% following a joint ministerial decision (KYA) signed by Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou and Deputy Minister Panos Tsakloglou on Monday.

As stated in a relevant announcement, this marks the first increase in doctors’ remuneration since the establishment of KEPA in 2011.

It is also noted that following the increase, the amounts are further supplemented by 3 euros per case examined by a physician outside the doctor’s premises.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to enhance the services of KEPA and streamline the disability assessment process.

In line with this objective, another KYA was recently signed to call for new postings for doctors, more than doubling their total number while also introducing new specialties.