ECONOMY

Remuneration of doctors at disability assessment centers

Remuneration of doctors at disability assessment centers
[Shutterstock]

The remuneration of doctors at Disability Assessment Centers (KEPA), as well as that of the secretaries, will increase by 50% following a joint ministerial decision (KYA) signed by Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou and Deputy Minister Panos Tsakloglou on Monday.

As stated in a relevant announcement, this marks the first increase in doctors’ remuneration since the establishment of KEPA in 2011.

It is also noted that following the increase, the amounts are further supplemented by 3 euros per case examined by a physician outside the doctor’s premises.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to enhance the services of KEPA and streamline the disability assessment process.

In line with this objective, another KYA was recently signed to call for new postings for doctors, more than doubling their total number while also introducing new specialties.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hospital spending spirals out of control
FINANCE

Hospital spending spirals out of control

Henry Dunant acquires Euromedica hospitals
ECONOMY

Henry Dunant acquires Euromedica hospitals

Google Maps co-founder to invest in Greek biotech company
ECONOMY

Google Maps co-founder to invest in Greek biotech company

Vianex to start producing meds for Leo Pharma
ECONOMY

Vianex to start producing meds for Leo Pharma

Egyptian ministry delegation visits Athens Medical Group
ECONOMY

Egyptian ministry delegation visits Athens Medical Group

No pharmacies in Attica on Thursday
ECONOMY

No pharmacies in Attica on Thursday